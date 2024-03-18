Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.90 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.76. The stock has a market cap of $93.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.04. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $4.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 342,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 44,279 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $685,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 480,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 106,700 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 429,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 68,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 138,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.79% of the company’s stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

