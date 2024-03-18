Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Shares Acquired by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 14.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the third quarter worth about $979,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,066,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ COKE opened at $830.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $859.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $770.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.56. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a one year low of $495.11 and a one year high of $961.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.75.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $13.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 44.12%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as sparling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

