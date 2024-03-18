Citigroup Inc. Sells 1,778 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACHC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,758,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,700,000 after acquiring an additional 131,959 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,537,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,991,000 after acquiring an additional 152,783 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,361,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,713,000 after acquiring an additional 15,177 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,058,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,072,000 after buying an additional 10,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,563,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,168,000 after buying an additional 22,019 shares in the last quarter.

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Wade D. Miquelon sold 2,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $188,114.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,074 shares in the company, valued at $3,934,258.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $77.79 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.02. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a one year low of $66.49 and a one year high of $87.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -311.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.21% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $742.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACHC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens upgraded Acadia Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.22.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

