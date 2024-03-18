Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,859 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.12% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 83.4% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 81.9% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 53.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 82.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ARKF opened at $29.17 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.76. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $16.93 and a 12-month high of $30.54.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

