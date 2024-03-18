Citigroup Inc. Lowers Position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,735 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the third quarter worth $55,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 112.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 71.5% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 79.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on IPAR shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Inter Parfums Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR opened at $135.32 on Monday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.71 and a 52-week high of $161.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.10.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $328.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.00 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inter Parfums Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $37,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 250 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $37,605.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Madar sold 5,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $711,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,750 shares of company stock worth $1,520,335. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

