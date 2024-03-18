Citigroup Inc. Has $999,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) by 616.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,803 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,702,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,112 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 304.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,444,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099,796 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,478,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,573 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 46,261.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,463,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455,721 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,424,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,693,000 after purchasing an additional 12,666 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWG opened at $31.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.76 and its 200-day moving average is $28.19. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.70 and a fifty-two week high of $31.50.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

