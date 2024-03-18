Citigroup Inc. Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,620 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Performance

NYSE:KW opened at $8.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average is $12.12. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.06.

Kennedy-Wilson Announces Dividend

Kennedy-Wilson ( NYSE:KW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($1.44). Kennedy-Wilson had a negative return on equity of 16.94% and a negative net margin of 55.65%. The company had revenue of $140.10 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.47%. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is -39.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

