Citigroup Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 559.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $127.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $104.17 and a 1-year high of $131.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.43.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

