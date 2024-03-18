Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 42.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,227 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of SkyWest worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SkyWest by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,432,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $186,955,000 after buying an additional 71,555 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SkyWest by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,929,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,413,000 after buying an additional 251,492 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in SkyWest by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,375,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,386,000 after buying an additional 64,082 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SkyWest by 14.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,442,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,472,000 after buying an additional 306,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,201,000 after purchasing an additional 59,081 shares during the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SKYW shares. TheStreet raised SkyWest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen raised SkyWest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on SkyWest from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

SkyWest Price Performance

Shares of SKYW stock opened at $66.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.25 and a beta of 1.95. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.84 and a 52-week high of $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $751.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.41 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 1.17%. SkyWest’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.93) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

