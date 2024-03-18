Citigroup Inc. Acquires 2,477 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCLT. Johns Hopkins University increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6,307.2% in the 3rd quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 5,029,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,206,000 after buying an additional 4,950,906 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,795.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,099,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,994,000 after buying an additional 1,041,541 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 532,130.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 888,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,097,000 after buying an additional 888,658 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,086.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 722,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,625,000 after purchasing an additional 661,939 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $58,169,000.

VCLT stock opened at $77.19 on Monday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $67.47 and a 12 month high of $81.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.42.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2865 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

