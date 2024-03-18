Charles Schwab Trust Co Decreases Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Charles Schwab Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,112 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,816 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% in the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,366,393.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,774 shares of company stock worth $64,322,528. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $675.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $865.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $829.66.

Shares of NVDA opened at $878.36 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $238.94 and a 52 week high of $974.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.56, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $706.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $547.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

