Charles Schwab Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Charles Schwab Trust Co lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA stock opened at $78.89 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $79.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.72.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

