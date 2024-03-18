Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Raises Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 5.7% of Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 44.1% in the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $878.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $706.74 and a 200-day moving average of $547.71. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $238.94 and a one year high of $974.00. The company has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 73.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. CICC Research began coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $870.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $829.66.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,366,393.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,366,393.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,774 shares of company stock valued at $64,322,528 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

