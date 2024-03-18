Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Shares Purchased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,466 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Bruker were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bruker by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,253,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $723,588,000 after purchasing an additional 487,688 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bruker by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $716,042,000 after acquiring an additional 291,386 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Bruker by 8.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,840,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $488,478,000 after acquiring an additional 594,362 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in Bruker by 14.3% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,381,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $210,680,000 after acquiring an additional 422,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,308,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $260,877,000 after purchasing an additional 71,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bruker

In other news, Director Hermann Fritz Requardt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $1,350,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,618.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Price Performance

Bruker stock opened at $92.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.17. Bruker Co. has a 1 year low of $53.79 and a 1 year high of $94.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.81 and a 200-day moving average of $69.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $844.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.35 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 14.41%. Bruker’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Bruker’s payout ratio is presently 6.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Bruker from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.29.

Bruker Profile

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

