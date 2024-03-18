Brokerages Set MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Price Target at $20.50

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.50.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
MGIC Investment Price Performance
MGIC Investment stock opened at $20.99 on Friday. MGIC Investment has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.66 and its 200 day moving average is $18.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.23.
MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 61.72%. The firm had revenue of $284.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.96 million. As a group, research analysts expect that MGIC Investment will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.
MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.47%.
About MGIC Investment
MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.
