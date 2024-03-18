Brokerages Set MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Price Target at $20.50

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MGIC Investment

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MGIC Investment Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 244.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 164,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after buying an additional 8,642 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 43,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 20,941 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 723,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment stock opened at $20.99 on Friday. MGIC Investment has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.66 and its 200 day moving average is $18.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.23.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 61.72%. The firm had revenue of $284.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.96 million. As a group, research analysts expect that MGIC Investment will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.47%.

About MGIC Investment

(Get Free Report

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.