Brokerages Set LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) PT at $47.75

Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.75.

RAMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on LiveRamp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on LiveRamp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

In other news, Director Timothy R. Cadogan sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $55,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in LiveRamp during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 198.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 52.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp stock opened at $33.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.50 and a beta of 1.00. LiveRamp has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $42.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.39 and its 200 day moving average is $33.85.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $173.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.00 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that LiveRamp will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

