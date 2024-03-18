Boston Common Asset Management LLC Sells 4,933 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,933 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,239,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Chronos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 98,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,789,000 after acquiring an additional 13,489 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 66,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,275,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic boosted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Alphabet from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.58.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at $340,519,313.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at $340,519,313.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $59,334.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,805,628.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 279,159 shares of company stock worth $39,220,185. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $141.18 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.50 and a fifty-two week high of $153.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.