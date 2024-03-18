Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Holdings Trimmed by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP David Kwon sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $215,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $352,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,510,498.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David Kwon sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $215,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,662 shares of company stock valued at $4,094,554 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ADP stock opened at $242.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $244.82 and a 200-day moving average of $239.26. The firm has a market cap of $99.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.46 and a 12 month high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 95.22%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.58.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

