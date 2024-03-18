Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Receives $189.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $189.60.

AIZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Assurant from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIZ. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Assurant by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Assurant by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in Assurant by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Assurant by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Assurant by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Assurant stock opened at $181.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Assurant has a 12-month low of $104.49 and a 12-month high of $183.13.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 18.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Assurant will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

