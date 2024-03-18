Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Makes New $226,000 Investment in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 723 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.29.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:MSI opened at $344.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $57.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.24. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.85 and a fifty-two week high of $344.85.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 441.65% and a net margin of 17.12%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,585,919.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

