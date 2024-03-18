Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Receives $10.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.38.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARI. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ARI

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

In related news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total value of $458,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 541,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,202,178.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARI. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 84.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 801.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 721.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 53.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $11.15 on Friday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 67.73 and a current ratio of 67.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.91.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is currently 466.67%.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

(Get Free Report

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.