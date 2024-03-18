Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) Receives $71.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.83.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APGE. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Apogee Therapeutics from $44.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Apogee Therapeutics from $46.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Apogee Therapeutics from $37.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Apogee Therapeutics Trading Up 4.8 %

NASDAQ:APGE opened at $68.31 on Friday. Apogee Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $14.19 and a 12-month high of $72.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,520,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,988,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,271,000. Finally, Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. 32.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

