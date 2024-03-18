Analysts Set Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Target Price at $9.83

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.83.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MCW shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company.

Shares of Mister Car Wash stock opened at $7.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Mister Car Wash has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $10.07.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $230.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.89 million. Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.64%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 4,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total transaction of $37,350.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,944.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 4,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total transaction of $37,350.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,944.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 37,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $310,219.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,515 shares in the company, valued at $630,550.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 180,617 shares of company stock valued at $1,555,386. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the first quarter worth about $63,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the third quarter worth about $45,000.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

