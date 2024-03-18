Analysts Set First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Target Price at C$41.83

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$41.83.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

TSE FN opened at C$35.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.10. First National Financial has a 12-month low of C$32.86 and a 12-month high of C$41.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$39.34 and its 200-day moving average is C$37.84. The company has a quick ratio of 10.11, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,070.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.31%.

In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 32,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$38.01 per share, with a total value of C$1,250,338.95. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. It operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. The company offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

