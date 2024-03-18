American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Stock Holdings Raised by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 57.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,074 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $7,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,352.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,352.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE AMT opened at $197.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.35. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $219.10. The company has a market capitalization of $92.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.06, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.68.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($1.16). American Tower had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 203.77%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

