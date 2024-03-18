Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co reduced its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Corrigan Financial Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 40,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO stock opened at $43.87 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $48.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 244.55% and a net margin of 33.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.94%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 85.78%.

Altria Group declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

View Our Latest Research Report on Altria Group

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.