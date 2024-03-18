Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC

Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,470 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300,042 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after purchasing an additional 170,267,122 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after purchasing an additional 109,870,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,335,063,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $141.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.37. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.50 and a 52-week high of $153.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Alphabet from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.58.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $59,334.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,805,628.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at $309,548,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,159 shares of company stock valued at $39,220,185 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

