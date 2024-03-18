Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Short Interest Up 8.2% in February

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,400,000 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the February 14th total of 4,990,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Barclays upgraded Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $626.04.

Adobe Stock Down 13.7 %

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $492.46 on Monday. Adobe has a 1 year low of $331.89 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The stock has a market cap of $222.86 billion, a PE ratio of 47.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $584.71 and its 200-day moving average is $574.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Adobe will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,456.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,162 shares of company stock valued at $26,276,030 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Skyline Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $1,493,000. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $511,000. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $300,000. Walden Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $2,013,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $1,502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

