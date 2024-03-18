138,729 Shares in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Bought by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 138,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,289,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 11.3% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 221.9% during the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 62,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,075,000 after buying an additional 43,280 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 37.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,411,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,776,000 after buying an additional 381,860 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 52.8% during the third quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 50,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,245,000 after buying an additional 17,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,441.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 43,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after buying an additional 40,903 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EL opened at $149.75 on Monday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.22 and a 1 year high of $260.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.33 and a 200-day moving average of $139.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 203.08%.

EL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.71.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

