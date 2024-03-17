Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) VP John R. Desjarlais Sells 6,629 Shares

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) VP John R. Desjarlais sold 6,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total value of $155,317.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 166,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,912,552.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Xencor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XNCR opened at $23.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.32. Xencor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.49 and a 1-year high of $30.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.67). Xencor had a negative return on equity of 18.67% and a negative net margin of 74.90%. The company had revenue of $44.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Xencor’s revenue was up 106.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xencor

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XNCR. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Xencor by 4.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xencor by 54.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 10,854 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Xencor by 7.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after buying an additional 10,649 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Xencor by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Xencor by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,385,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,396,000 after buying an additional 50,387 shares in the last quarter.

XNCR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Xencor from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Xencor from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Xencor from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xencor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.71.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

