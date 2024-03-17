Wise (LON:WISE) Sets New 1-Year High at $937.40

Wise plc (LON:WISE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 937.40 ($12.01) and last traded at GBX 934.40 ($11.97), with a volume of 88143 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 908.40 ($11.64).

Separately, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Wise from GBX 946 ($12.12) to GBX 983 ($12.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd.

The company has a market cap of £9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,394.29, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 862.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 777.49.

In other Wise news, insider Matthew Briers sold 31,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 793 ($10.16), for a total value of £251,095.52 ($321,711.11). In other Wise news, insider Terri Duhon bought 119 shares of Wise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 839 ($10.75) per share, for a total transaction of £998.41 ($1,279.19). Also, insider Matthew Briers sold 31,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 793 ($10.16), for a total value of £251,095.52 ($321,711.11). 28.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's transfer infrastructure includes Wise Account for international people who need to move and manage money across borders; Wise Business for international businesses need; and Wise Platform that allows businesses and banks to offer their own customers international payments.

