Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies were worth $7,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $1,915,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $498,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Watchman Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 28,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 5.7% in the third quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 145,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,420,000 after purchasing an additional 7,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WAB. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $128.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stephens lifted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicole B. Theophilus sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total value of $411,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,354 shares in the company, valued at $3,068,310.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nicole B. Theophilus sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total value of $411,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,354 shares in the company, valued at $3,068,310.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Hehir sold 5,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $742,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,132,227. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,296 shares of company stock worth $8,549,837 over the last three months. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

WAB opened at $139.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.41. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a one year low of $91.89 and a one year high of $143.51.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.04). Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

