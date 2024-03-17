Wedmont Private Capital Raises Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,079 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 67,562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $4,570,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 10,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 6,193 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Trading Up 1.3 %

CVS opened at $77.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.74. The company has a market capitalization of $97.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.51. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $83.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. HSBC started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CVS Health

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.