Wedmont Private Capital Raises Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 730.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT stock opened at $346.97 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.04 and a 1 year high of $347.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $314.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The firm had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CAT. StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the company from $321.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.89.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $3,101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,774,001.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total transaction of $1,508,835.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,741,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $3,101,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,774,001.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,769 shares of company stock worth $14,509,306. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

