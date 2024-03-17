Wedmont Private Capital Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 214,250.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,490,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,495,000 after buying an additional 33,474,478 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,077,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 47.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,272,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,319,000 after purchasing an additional 410,331 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 39.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,166,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,222,000 after purchasing an additional 332,169 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,486,000.

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $168.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.04. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $131.02 and a 12-month high of $174.58.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

