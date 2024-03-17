Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 422 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $202.41 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $210.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.26.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

