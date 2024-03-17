Wedmont Private Capital Increases Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,414,000 after purchasing an additional 24,636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $678,037.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,920,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $7,703,568.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,280,668. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $678,037.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,920,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,395 shares of company stock valued at $10,593,331. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lam Research from $885.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $811.68.

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX stock opened at $910.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $119.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.51. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $478.77 and a fifty-two week high of $1,007.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $875.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $747.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.94%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

