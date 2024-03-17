Wedmont Private Capital Has $955,000 Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 313,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 250,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 4,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 248.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 14,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on SLB. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.87.

Schlumberger Trading Down 0.7 %

Schlumberger stock opened at $52.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.53 and a 200-day moving average of $53.51. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $42.73 and a one year high of $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $75.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.59.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 34.25%.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $336,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,806,917.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $1,944,699.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 386,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,504,523.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $336,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,515 shares in the company, valued at $8,806,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,441 shares of company stock worth $8,972,947. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.