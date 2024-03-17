Wedmont Private Capital Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $78.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.20 and a 200-day moving average of $73.93. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $79.56. The company has a market cap of $51.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

