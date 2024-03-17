Wedmont Private Capital Has $1.32 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,653 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,037,009,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 104,159.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 697,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $494,269,000 after purchasing an additional 696,830 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 22.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,105,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,361,064,000 after purchasing an additional 379,631 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 84.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 744,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $481,486,000 after purchasing an additional 340,792 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after purchasing an additional 310,256 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLK opened at $802.52 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $596.18 and a 52 week high of $845.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $801.08 and a 200-day moving average of $735.84.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 30.81%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 55.88%.

BLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $785.73.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total value of $25,089,701.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,425,128.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total value of $25,089,701.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,425,128.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $805.55, for a total value of $765,272.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,574,225.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,511 shares of company stock valued at $71,864,028 in the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

