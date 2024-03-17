Wedmont Private Capital Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 126,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,562,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 16,871 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 139,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,528,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,522,000 after buying an additional 9,798 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $78.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.08 and a 200-day moving average of $72.71. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $79.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

