Wedmont Private Capital Grows Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,046 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 16,773 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,564 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 171.6% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 421 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,262 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Edward Jones downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.63.

Boeing Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BA stock opened at $182.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.55 and a 200 day moving average of $211.73. The stock has a market cap of $111.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.60, a P/E/G ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $176.25 and a twelve month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

