Wedmont Private Capital Buys 141 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Markel Corp grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,083,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after buying an additional 18,345 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $964.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $105.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $951.16 and its 200 day moving average is $871.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $684.80 and a 52-week high of $998.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.96 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REGN. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,045.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $950.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.01, for a total transaction of $1,417,936.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,070 shares in the company, valued at $14,407,250.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.71, for a total transaction of $2,097,226.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,372 shares in the company, valued at $12,312,636.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.01, for a total transaction of $1,417,936.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,407,250.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,906 shares of company stock worth $18,479,805 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

