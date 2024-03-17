Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 78 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Cintas by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Cintas by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 15,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Cintas by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Cintas by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 29,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,842,000 after acquiring an additional 10,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Down 0.4 %

CTAS stock opened at $627.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.53, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $612.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $559.71. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $427.83 and a fifty-two week high of $636.37.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.29.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

