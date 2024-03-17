Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 63 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 509 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curated Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $389,000. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 25,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,699.00 to $3,016.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,284.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,650.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2,400.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,469.88.

In related news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,608.51, for a total transaction of $1,956,382.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,271 shares in the company, valued at $97,221,776.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total value of $2,354,780.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,420.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,608.51, for a total transaction of $1,956,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,221,776.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,744 shares of company stock worth $11,607,678 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $2,756.39 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,592.30 and a 12 month high of $2,775.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,519.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,214.83. The firm has a market cap of $75.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.15, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.63. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 53.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

