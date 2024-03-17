VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Trading Up 15.7% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (TSE:FORA – Get Free Report) were up 15.7% on Friday after TD Securities upgraded the stock from a buy rating to an action list buy rating. TD Securities now has a C$12.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$7.50. VerticalScope traded as high as C$7.74 and last traded at C$7.50. Approximately 86,320 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 558% from the average daily volume of 13,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.48.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of VerticalScope from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC upgraded shares of VerticalScope from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday. Cormark increased their price target on VerticalScope from C$8.25 to C$9.25 in a report on Friday. Eight Capital upped their price objective on VerticalScope from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on VerticalScope from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

The company has a market cap of C$130.02 million, a PE ratio of -16.44 and a beta of -0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.01.

VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform for online enthusiast communities in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It provides digital advertising services, including direct advertising campaigns, programmatic advertising, and custom content solutions; and e-commerce solutions.

