Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,892,972 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 119,770 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.23% of NXP Semiconductors worth $2,177,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.75.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total value of $481,791.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,687,922.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 2.5 %

NXPI opened at $237.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $155.31 and a 12 month high of $264.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $230.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.06.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 21.07%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.82%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.