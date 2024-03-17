United Therapeutics Co. Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $5.55 Per Share (NASDAQ:UTHR)

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of United Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Research analyst K. Shah now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $5.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.15. The consensus estimate for United Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $23.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at $5.60 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.04 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.83 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.80 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.44 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $24.15 EPS.

UTHR has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $309.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.40.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $235.78 on Friday. United Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $204.44 and a twelve month high of $261.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.08. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 42.31%. The business had revenue of $614.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total value of $148,164.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,440.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total value of $148,164.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,440.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.97, for a total value of $1,367,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,474.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,285 shares of company stock valued at $7,162,165. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

