Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,030,000. Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $842,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 233,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,624,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TFC. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. TheStreet cut Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC opened at $34.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.04. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $38.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a PE ratio of -32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -192.59%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

