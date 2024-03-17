Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Price Target Raised to C$15.50

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A – Free Report) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TCL.A. CIBC boosted their price target on Transcontinental from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Transcontinental from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Transcontinental from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$19.50 price objective on Transcontinental and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$18.83.

Shares of TSE TCL.A opened at C$14.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$13.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.53. The company has a market cap of C$1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.00. Transcontinental has a 1-year low of C$10.11 and a 1-year high of C$15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.19, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

